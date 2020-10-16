 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Holt 42, Francis Howell Central 0
0 comments

Box: Holt 42, Francis Howell Central 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Francis Howell Central00000
Holt02114742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central2-30-272/14127/25
Holt7-14-1343/69149/30

Second Quarter

H: Dallas Winner-Johnson 24 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)

H: Colin Bunner 25 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)

H: Jackson Smith 48 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)

Third Quarter

H: Colin Bunner 54 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 6 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)

Fourth Quarter

H: Colin Bunner 70 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports