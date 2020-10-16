Box: Holt 42, Francis Howell Central 0

|1
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holt
|0
|21
|14
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-3
|0-2
|72/14
|127/25
|Holt
|7-1
|4-1
|343/69
|149/30
Second Quarter
H: Dallas Winner-Johnson 24 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)
H: Colin Bunner 25 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)
H: Jackson Smith 48 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)
Third Quarter
H: Colin Bunner 54 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 6 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)
Fourth Quarter
H: Colin Bunner 70 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick)
