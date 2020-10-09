 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Holt 44, Troy Buchanan 7
0 comments

Box: Holt 44, Troy Buchanan 7

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Holt01027744
Troy Buchanan70007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt6-13-1301/43149/21
Troy Buchanan3-41-3172/25185/26

First Quarter

T: Nick Bova 71 run (Mason Gessert kick), 11:02

Second Quarter

H: Colin Bunner 57 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:17

H: Brayden Burthardt 20 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

H: Jackson Smith 9 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 9:58

H: Colin Bunner 30 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 7:59

H: Jackson Smith 8 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 5:44

H: Clayton Mitchell 21 fumble recovery (kick failed), 5:30

Fourth Quarter

H: Colin Bunner 10 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 3:18

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports