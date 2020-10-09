Box: Holt 44, Troy Buchanan 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|0
|10
|27
|7
|44
|Troy Buchanan
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|6-1
|3-1
|301/43
|149/21
|Troy Buchanan
|3-4
|1-3
|172/25
|185/26
First Quarter
T: Nick Bova 71 run (Mason Gessert kick), 11:02
Second Quarter
H: Colin Bunner 57 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:17
H: Brayden Burthardt 20 FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
H: Jackson Smith 9 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 9:58
H: Colin Bunner 30 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 7:59
H: Jackson Smith 8 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 5:44
H: Clayton Mitchell 21 fumble recovery (kick failed), 5:30
Fourth Quarter
H: Colin Bunner 10 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 3:18
