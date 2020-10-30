Box: Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|7
|7
|0
|14
|Holt
|13
|14
|14
|7
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3-5
|2-2
|156/20
|250/31
|Holt
|8-1
|4-1
|391/49
|163/20
First Quarter
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 7 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 7:34
H: Colin Bunner 60 interception (kick failed), 3:44
Second Quarter
F: Caleb Greiner 3 pass from Mike Ludwig ( kick), 7:40
H: Jackson Smith 5 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:47
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 15 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 3:20
Third Quarter
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 71 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 6:00
F: Peyton Kraus 40 pass from Mike Ludwig ( kick), 2:05
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 20 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 0:43
Fourth Quarter
H: Mason Burke 6 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:42
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.