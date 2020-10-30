 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 14
0 comments

Box: Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 14

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West077014
Holt131414748
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West3-52-2156/20250/31
Holt8-14-1391/49163/20

First Quarter

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 7 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 7:34

H: Colin Bunner 60 interception (kick failed), 3:44

Second Quarter

F: Caleb Greiner 3 pass from Mike Ludwig ( kick), 7:40

H: Jackson Smith 5 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:47

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 15 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 3:20

Third Quarter

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 71 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 6:00

F: Peyton Kraus 40 pass from Mike Ludwig ( kick), 2:05

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 20 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 0:43

Fourth Quarter

H: Mason Burke 6 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 4:42

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports