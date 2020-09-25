Box: Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|14
|14
|7
|13
|48
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|14
|7
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|5-0
|2-0
|229/46
|86/17
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0-5
|0-2
|80/16
|210/42
First Quarter
H: Colin Bunner 9 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
H: Colin Bunner 66 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
Second Quarter
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 20 run ( kick)
F: 3 run (kick failed)
H: Isaiah Slaughter 77 kickoff return ( kick)
F: 1 run ( run)
Third Quarter
F: 3 run ( kick)
H: Jackson Smith 46 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
Fourth Quarter
H: Colin Bunner 33 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
F: 49 pass from ( kick)
H: Jackson Smith 2 run (kick failed)
