Box: Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28
Box: Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28

1234Final
Holt141471348
Fort Zumwalt West0147728
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt5-02-0229/4686/17
Fort Zumwalt West0-50-280/16210/42

First Quarter

H: Colin Bunner 9 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

H: Colin Bunner 66 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

Second Quarter

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 20 run ( kick)

F: 3 run (kick failed)

H: Isaiah Slaughter 77 kickoff return ( kick)

F: 1 run ( run)

Third Quarter

F: 3 run ( kick)

H: Jackson Smith 46 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

Fourth Quarter

H: Colin Bunner 33 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

F: 49 pass from ( kick)

H: Jackson Smith 2 run (kick failed)

