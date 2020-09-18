 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 48, Timberland 17
1234Final
Holt013142148
Timberland0314017
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt4-01-0181/4558/14
Timberland1-30-169/17138/34

Second Quarter

T: Josh Gibbs 38 FG, 9:59

H: Jackson Smith 50 pass from Cooper Brown (kick failed), 4:20

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 19 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 1:12

Third Quarter

T: Josh Gibbs 39 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:03

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 3 run (kick failed), 7:12

H: Alex Ginnever 35 pass from Cooper Brown (Kyle Wuebbeling run), 4:14

T: Travon Kennedy 10 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

H: Jackson Smith 61 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 10:29

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 55 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 6:19

H: Jackson Smith 6 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 3:40

