Box: Holt 48, Timberland 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|0
|13
|14
|21
|48
|Timberland
|0
|3
|14
|0
|17
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|4-0
|1-0
|181/45
|58/14
|Timberland
|1-3
|0-1
|69/17
|138/34
Second Quarter
T: Josh Gibbs 38 FG, 9:59
H: Jackson Smith 50 pass from Cooper Brown (kick failed), 4:20
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 19 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 1:12
Third Quarter
T: Josh Gibbs 39 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 8:03
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 3 run (kick failed), 7:12
H: Alex Ginnever 35 pass from Cooper Brown (Kyle Wuebbeling run), 4:14
T: Travon Kennedy 10 run (Josh Gibbs kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
H: Jackson Smith 61 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 10:29
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 55 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 6:19
H: Jackson Smith 6 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 3:40
