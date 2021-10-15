Box: Holt 54, Francis Howell Central 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|27
|21
|0
|6
|54
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|6-0
|4-0
|282/47
|45/8
|Francis Howell Central
|2-6
|0-5
|113/19
|332/55
First Quarter
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 10 run (kick failed)
H: Jackson Smith 2 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
H: Alex Ginnever 40 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
H: Jackson Smith 21 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
-
Second Quarter
H: Ty Williams 12 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
H: Colin Bunner 77 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 15 run ( kick)
Third Quarter
F: 4 pass from (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
H: Mason Burke 3 run (run failed)
Tags
