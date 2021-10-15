 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Holt 54, Francis Howell Central 6
0 comments

Box: Holt 54, Francis Howell Central 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Holt27210654
Francis Howell Central00606
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt6-04-0282/4745/8
Francis Howell Central2-60-5113/19332/55

First Quarter

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 10 run (kick failed)

H: Jackson Smith 2 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

H: Alex Ginnever 40 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

H: Jackson Smith 21 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

Second Quarter

H: Ty Williams 12 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

H: Colin Bunner 77 pass from Cooper Brown ( kick)

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 15 run ( kick)

Third Quarter

F: 4 pass from (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

H: Mason Burke 3 run (run failed)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News