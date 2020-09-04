 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 55, Fort Zumwalt East 13
Box: Holt 55, Fort Zumwalt East 13

1234Final
Holt27217055
Fort Zumwalt East0130013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt2-00-091/4620/10
Fort Zumwalt East0-20-020/1081/40

First Quarter

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 10 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 11:30

H: Colin Bunner 70 pass from Cooper Brown (kick failed), 8:53

H: Zakhi Johnson 26 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 6:28

H: Alex Ginnever 29 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 3:12

Second Quarter

H: Zakhi Johnson 1 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 10:42

H: Alex Ginnever 44 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 8:33

F: Mason Krueger 16 pass from Tyler Lindemann (Mason Krueger kick), 3:02

H: Colin Bunner 9 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 2:04

F: Landon Oxford 40 interception (kick failed), 0:28

Third Quarter

H: Dallas Winner-Johnson 13 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 1:05

