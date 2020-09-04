Box: Holt 55, Fort Zumwalt East 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|27
|21
|7
|0
|55
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|13
|0
|0
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|2-0
|0-0
|91/46
|20/10
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0-2
|0-0
|20/10
|81/40
First Quarter
H: Kyle Wuebbeling 10 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 11:30
H: Colin Bunner 70 pass from Cooper Brown (kick failed), 8:53
H: Zakhi Johnson 26 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 6:28
H: Alex Ginnever 29 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 3:12
Second Quarter
H: Zakhi Johnson 1 run (Brayden Burthardt kick), 10:42
H: Alex Ginnever 44 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 8:33
F: Mason Krueger 16 pass from Tyler Lindemann (Mason Krueger kick), 3:02
H: Colin Bunner 9 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 2:04
F: Landon Oxford 40 interception (kick failed), 0:28
Third Quarter
H: Dallas Winner-Johnson 13 pass from Cooper Brown (Brayden Burthardt kick), 1:05
