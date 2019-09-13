Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Timberland706013
Holt779730
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland0-30-020/754/18
Holt3-00-0113/3840/13

First Quarter

H: Colin Bunner 32 pass from Cooper Brown (Colton Hawks kick), 8:14

T: Jay Harris 39 pass from Joseph Larsen (Parker Brown kick), 1:28

H: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

H: Jack Byrne 92 interception (Colton Hawks kick), 5:04

Third Quarter

H: safety, 10:12

H: Colin Bunner 72 run (Colton Hawks kick), 7:22

T: Jarrett Wilson 56 run (run failed), 0:19

Fourth Quarter

H: Kyle Wuebbeling 10 run (Colton Hawks kick), 9:40

