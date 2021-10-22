 Skip to main content
Box: IMG Academy (Fla.) 49, East St. Louis 8
Box: IMG Academy (Fla.) 49, East St. Louis 8

1234Final
East St. Louis08008
IMG Academy (Fla.)147131549
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis6-25-0380/48137/17
IMG Academy (Fla.)7-00-0352/4453/7

First Quarter

I: Keon Sabb 95 interception (AJ Duffy kick), 5:04

I: Kaytron Allen 9 run (AJ Duffy kick), 0:28

Second Quarter

E: Luther Burden III 54 run (Marquise Palmer run), 9:48

I: Shawn Miller 7 pass from AJ Duffy (AJ Duffy kick), 0:28

Third Quarter

I: Kaytron Allen 20 run (kick failed), 10:43

I: Kaytron Allen 14 run (AJ Duffy kick), 8:20

Fourth Quarter

I: Rod Gainey 12 run (AJ Duffy kick), 6:38

I: Stacy Gage 5 run (Shawn Miller pass from AJ Duffy), 1:37

News