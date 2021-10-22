Box: IMG Academy (Fla.) 49, East St. Louis 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|14
|7
|13
|15
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|6-2
|5-0
|380/48
|137/17
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|7-0
|0-0
|352/44
|53/7
First Quarter
I: Keon Sabb 95 interception (AJ Duffy kick), 5:04
I: Kaytron Allen 9 run (AJ Duffy kick), 0:28
Second Quarter
E: Luther Burden III 54 run (Marquise Palmer run), 9:48
I: Shawn Miller 7 pass from AJ Duffy (AJ Duffy kick), 0:28
Third Quarter
I: Kaytron Allen 20 run (kick failed), 10:43
I: Kaytron Allen 14 run (AJ Duffy kick), 8:20
Fourth Quarter
I: Rod Gainey 12 run (AJ Duffy kick), 6:38
I: Stacy Gage 5 run (Shawn Miller pass from AJ Duffy), 1:37
