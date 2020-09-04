Box: Jackson 55, Hillsboro 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|14
|14
|Jackson
|27
|22
|6
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|0-2
|0-0
|41/20
|92/46
|Jackson
|2-0
|0-0
|104/52
|27/14
First Quarter
J: Marquis Eckley 60 pass from Cael Welker (kick failed), 6:12
J: Cael Welker 8 run (Kannen Turley pass from Cael Welker), 5:40
J: Daniel Dickerson 11 run (Logan Bruns kick), 2:42
J: Marquis Eckley 42 pass from Cael Welker (kick failed), 0:20
Second Quarter
J: Cael Welker 3 run (Ryley Styer pass from Cael Welker), 10:11
J: Tony Terry blocked punt recovery in end zone (Logan Bruns kick), 7:29
J: Kannen Turley 66 pass from Cael Welker (Logan Bruns kick), 4:03
Third Quarter
J: Daniel Dickerson 3 run (kick failed), 6:19
Fourth Quarter
H: Bryce Davidson 3 run (Andrew Brody kick), 2:57
H: John Bennett 3 run (Andrew Brody kick), 0:14
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.