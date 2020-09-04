 Skip to main content
Box: Jackson 55, Hillsboro 14
Box: Jackson 55, Hillsboro 14

1234Final
Hillsboro0001414
Jackson27226055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro0-20-041/2092/46
Jackson2-00-0104/5227/14

First Quarter

J: Marquis Eckley 60 pass from Cael Welker (kick failed), 6:12

J: Cael Welker 8 run (Kannen Turley pass from Cael Welker), 5:40

J: Daniel Dickerson 11 run (Logan Bruns kick), 2:42

J: Marquis Eckley 42 pass from Cael Welker (kick failed), 0:20

Second Quarter

J: Cael Welker 3 run (Ryley Styer pass from Cael Welker), 10:11

J: Tony Terry blocked punt recovery in end zone (Logan Bruns kick), 7:29

J: Kannen Turley 66 pass from Cael Welker (Logan Bruns kick), 4:03

Third Quarter

J: Daniel Dickerson 3 run (kick failed), 6:19

Fourth Quarter

H: Bryce Davidson 3 run (Andrew Brody kick), 2:57

H: John Bennett 3 run (Andrew Brody kick), 0:14

