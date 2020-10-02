 Skip to main content
Box: Jackson 59, Fox 21
Box: Jackson 59, Fox 21

1234Final
Fox0210021
Jackson2114121259
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox5-10-0183/30110/18
Jackson6-03-0353/5955/9

First Quarter

J: Daniel Dickerson 5 run (Logan Bruns kick), 10:30

J: Marquis Eckley 15 pass from Cael Welker (Logan Bruns kick), 3:34

J: TEAM STATS 33 pass from Cael Welker (Logan Bruns kick), 0:32

Second Quarter

F: Jahaud Thompson 60 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 11:00

J: Daniel Dickerson 5 run (run failed), 8:17

F: Brock Inman 69 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 7:16

F: Jahaud Thompson 82 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 4:34

J: TEAM STATS 1 run (Daniel Dickerson run), 0:31

Third Quarter

J: TEAM STATS 17 pass from Cael Welker (run failed), 4:56

J: TEAM STATS pass from Cael Welker (run failed), 0:57

Fourth Quarter

J: Bryce Norman 75 interception (run failed), 8:25

J: Cole Parker 70 interception (run failed), 4:22

