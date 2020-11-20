Box: Jefferson 24, Duchesne 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|7
|7
|0
|10
|24
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|6-1
|3-1
|243/35
|101/14
|Duchesne
|9-2
|2-1
|347/50
|164/23
First Quarter
J: Colby Ott 1 run (Will Breeze kick), 4:11
Second Quarter
J: Dylan Schnitzler 3 run (Will Breeze kick), 8:03
Fourth Quarter
J: Colby Ott 4 run (Will Breeze kick), 9:11
J: Will Breeze 21 FG, 3:57
D: Cameron Lee 64 pass from Amorion Oliphant (run failed), 2:21
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.