Box: Jefferson 24, Duchesne 6
Box: Jefferson 24, Duchesne 6

1234Final
Jefferson7701024
Duchesne00066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson6-13-1243/35101/14
Duchesne9-22-1347/50164/23

First Quarter

J: Colby Ott 1 run (Will Breeze kick), 4:11

Second Quarter

J: Dylan Schnitzler 3 run (Will Breeze kick), 8:03

Fourth Quarter

J: Colby Ott 4 run (Will Breeze kick), 9:11

J: Will Breeze 21 FG, 3:57

D: Cameron Lee 64 pass from Amorion Oliphant (run failed), 2:21

Sports