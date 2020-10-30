 Skip to main content
Box: Jefferson 33, St. Pius X 0
Box: Jefferson 33, St. Pius X 0

1234Final
St. Pius X00000
Jefferson14071233
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X3-71-3182/18312/31
Jefferson4-13-1177/1875/8

First Quarter

J: Dylan Schnitzler 4 run (Will Breeze kick), 9:11

J: Dylan Schnitzler 34 interception (Will Breeze kick), 5:23

Third Quarter

J: Dylan Schnitzler 21 run (Will Breeze kick), 3:21

Fourth Quarter

J: Colby Ott 29 run (run failed), 9:51

J: Will Schnitzler 1 run (kick failed), 2:54

