Box: Jennings 48, Normandy 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
|Jennings
|6
|16
|18
|8
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|0-2
|0-1
|8/4
|72/36
|Jennings
|4-1
|2-0
|160/80
|72/36
First Quarter
J: Hasaan Cody 51 run (run failed), 6:05
Second Quarter
J: Hasaan Cody 3 run ( run), 7:45
-
J: Donta Williams 52 pass from Hasaan Cody ( run), 4:03
N: Maury Sullivan 7 run (Calvin Lawson pass from Jordan Robinson), 1:46
Third Quarter
J: Hasaan Cody 92 kickoff return (pass failed), 11:45
J: Hasaan Cody 70 run (run failed), 9:57
J: Hasaan Cody 25 run (run failed), 1:25
Fourth Quarter
J: Donta Williams 41 run (Darrius Bryant pass from Hasaan Cody), 11:49
Tags
