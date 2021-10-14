 Skip to main content
Box: Jennings 74, Affton 6
1234Final
Affton60006
Jennings143616874
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton0-20-26/3138/69
Jennings4-22-1214/107122/61

First Quarter

J: Greg Richard 36 fumble recovery (Donta Williams run), 10:47

J: Donta Williams 49 run (run failed), 8:36

A: Terran Mitchell 39 pass from Antonio Muyco (run failed), 5:09

Second Quarter

J: Hasaan Cody run (pass failed), 11:15

J: Donta Williams 61 run (Tahlil Mosley run), 4:19

J: Donta Williams 33 interception (pass failed), 3:48

J: Greg Richard 51 run (Hasaan Cody run), 3:38

J: Hasaan Cody 39 run (Ahmad Brown pass from Hasaan Cody), 0:17

Third Quarter

J: Hasaan Cody 80 run (Donta Williams run), 10:45

J: Ahmad Brown 48 run (Hasaan Cody run), 3:34

Fourth Quarter

J: Donta Williams 63 run (Tahlil Mosley run), 5:34

