Box: Jennings 74, Affton 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jennings
|14
|36
|16
|8
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|0-2
|0-2
|6/3
|138/69
|Jennings
|4-2
|2-1
|214/107
|122/61
First Quarter
J: Greg Richard 36 fumble recovery (Donta Williams run), 10:47
J: Donta Williams 49 run (run failed), 8:36
A: Terran Mitchell 39 pass from Antonio Muyco (run failed), 5:09
Second Quarter
J: Hasaan Cody run (pass failed), 11:15
J: Donta Williams 61 run (Tahlil Mosley run), 4:19
J: Donta Williams 33 interception (pass failed), 3:48
J: Greg Richard 51 run (Hasaan Cody run), 3:38
J: Hasaan Cody 39 run (Ahmad Brown pass from Hasaan Cody), 0:17
Third Quarter
J: Hasaan Cody 80 run (Donta Williams run), 10:45
J: Ahmad Brown 48 run (Hasaan Cody run), 3:34
Fourth Quarter
J: Donta Williams 63 run (Tahlil Mosley run), 5:34
