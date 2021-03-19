Box: Jerseyville 16, Granite City 0 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 19, 2021 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1234FinalGranite City00000Jerseyville900716 OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgGranite City0-10-00/016/16Jerseyville1-00-016/160/0 First QuarterJ: Liam McGuire interception (kick failed), 10:16J: Andrew Kribs 28 FG, 0:23Fourth QuarterJ: Carter Quinn 8 run (Andrew Kribs kick), 6:13 0 comments Tags 03-19-2021 Fourth Quarter First Quarter Liam Mcguire Interception Basketball Economics STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Football High school football box scores: March 19 7 hrs ago