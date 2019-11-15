|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Joplin
|14
|14
|0
|7
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|10-2
|3-1
|391/33
|168/14
|Joplin
|12-0
|9-0
|601/50
|247/21
First Quarter
J: Zach Westmoreland 19 pass from Blake Tash (Garrett Landis kick), 9:07
J: Trayshawn Thomas 31 pass from Blake Tash (Garrett Landis kick), 7:53
Second Quarter
J: Zach Westmoreland 83 punt return (Garrett Landis kick), 7:31
J: Isaiah Davis 3 run (Garrett Landis kick), 3:06
M: Christopher Kreh 7 pass from George Williams (Collin Fisk kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
J: Isaiah Davis 5 run (Garrett Landis kick), 7:53