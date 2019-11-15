Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Marquette07007
Joplin14140735
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette10-23-1391/33168/14
Joplin12-09-0601/50247/21

First Quarter

J: Zach Westmoreland 19 pass from Blake Tash (Garrett Landis kick), 9:07

J: Trayshawn Thomas 31 pass from Blake Tash (Garrett Landis kick), 7:53

Second Quarter

J: Zach Westmoreland 83 punt return (Garrett Landis kick), 7:31

J: Isaiah Davis 3 run (Garrett Landis kick), 3:06

M: Christopher Kreh 7 pass from George Williams (Collin Fisk kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

J: Isaiah Davis 5 run (Garrett Landis kick), 7:53

