Box: Kennett 46, St. Pius X 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kennett
|12
|14
|20
|0
|46
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kennett
|4-0
|1-0
|212/53
|28/7
|St. Pius X
|2-2
|1-1
|86/22
|100/25
First Quarter
K: Bodey Ellis run (kick failed)
K: Jordan Jarrett 60 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
K: Bodey Ellis 28 run (Jordan Jarrett run)
K: Tanner Duncan 8 pass from Bodey Ellis (kick failed)
Third Quarter
K: Jordan Jarrett 19 run (kick failed)
K: Tanner Duncan 17 pass from Bodey Ellis (Kiante Depree kick)
K: Zytrevion Williams 96 interception (Kiante Depree kick)
