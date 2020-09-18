 Skip to main content
Box: Kennett 46, St. Pius X 0
Box: Kennett 46, St. Pius X 0

1234Final
Kennett121420046
St. Pius X00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kennett4-01-0212/5328/7
St. Pius X2-21-186/22100/25

First Quarter

K: Bodey Ellis run (kick failed)

K: Jordan Jarrett 60 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

K: Bodey Ellis 28 run (Jordan Jarrett run)

K: Tanner Duncan 8 pass from Bodey Ellis (kick failed)

Third Quarter

K: Jordan Jarrett 19 run (kick failed)

K: Tanner Duncan 17 pass from Bodey Ellis (Kiante Depree kick)

K: Zytrevion Williams 96 interception (Kiante Depree kick)

