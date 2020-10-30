 Skip to main content
Box: Kirksville 56, Warrenton 20
1234Final
Warrenton770620
Kirksville14728756
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton4-63-1223/22315/32
Kirksville6-42-3256/26208/21

First Quarter

W: Kolby Meine 25 interception (Shane Brosenne kick), 11:49

K: 30 run ( kick), 6:59

K: 1 run ( kick), 0:11

Second Quarter

W: Quincy McRoberts 1 run (Colton Brosenne kick), 10:04

K: 50 pass from ( kick), 1:49

Third Quarter

K: 10 run ( kick), 10:00

K: 10 pass from ( kick), 8:00

K: 15 pass from ( kick), 6:00

K: 11 run ( kick), 2:00

Fourth Quarter

W: Connor Tittel 8 pass from Caelon Weir (kick failed), 9:00

K: 25 interception ( kick), 5:00

