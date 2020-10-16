Box: Kirkwood 20, Ladue 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Kirkwood
|6
|7
|7
|0
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|0-2
|0-1
|45/22
|64/32
|Kirkwood
|1-1
|0-1
|54/27
|42/21
First Quarter
K: Cole Johnson 20 run (kick failed), 4:11
Second Quarter
K: Jaylen Phipps 12 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 5:10
Third Quarter
L: Jared Rhodes 41 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 6:42
K: William Lee 80 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 0:21
