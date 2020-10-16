 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Kirkwood 20, Ladue 7
0 comments

Box: Kirkwood 20, Ladue 7

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Ladue00707
Kirkwood677020
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue0-20-145/2264/32
Kirkwood1-10-154/2742/21

First Quarter

K: Cole Johnson 20 run (kick failed), 4:11

Second Quarter

K: Jaylen Phipps 12 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 5:10

Third Quarter

L: Jared Rhodes 41 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 6:42

K: William Lee 80 pass from Kannon Nesslage (Blaine Anderson kick), 0:21

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports