Box: Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|Final
|Kirkwood
|0
|7
|8
|8
|7
|30
|Eureka
|14
|0
|9
|0
|6
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|6-2
|2-2
|331/41
|156/20
|Eureka
|7-2
|2-2
|342/43
|162/20
First Quarter
E: Kevin Emmanuel 1 run (kick failed), 8:00
E: Kevin Emmanuel 13 run (Will Nelson pass from Carson Smith), 3:25
Second Quarter
K: Darius Jones 1 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 7:03
Third Quarter
E: Kevin Emmanuel 5 run (Bryce Clark kick), 7:32
E: safety, 5:14
K: Tyler Macon 75 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Darius Jones run), 2:44
Fourth Quarter
K: Tyler Macon 45 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Darius Jones run), 11:05
First Overtime
K: Louis Kavanaugh 15 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 0:00
E: Kevin Emmanuel 25 run (run failed), 0:00
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.