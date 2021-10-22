 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29
Box: Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29

1234OT1Final
Kirkwood0788730
Eureka14090629
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood6-22-2331/41156/20
Eureka7-22-2342/43162/20

First Quarter

E: Kevin Emmanuel 1 run (kick failed), 8:00

E: Kevin Emmanuel 13 run (Will Nelson pass from Carson Smith), 3:25

Second Quarter

K: Darius Jones 1 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 7:03

Third Quarter

E: Kevin Emmanuel 5 run (Bryce Clark kick), 7:32

E: safety, 5:14

K: Tyler Macon 75 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Darius Jones run), 2:44

Fourth Quarter

K: Tyler Macon 45 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Darius Jones run), 11:05

First Overtime

K: Louis Kavanaugh 15 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 0:00

E: Kevin Emmanuel 25 run (run failed), 0:00

