Box: Kirkwood 34, Ladue 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|13
|14
|7
|0
|34
|Ladue
|7
|3
|0
|8
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|4-0
|1-0
|204/51
|44/11
|Ladue
|2-1
|2-0
|96/24
|69/17
First Quarter
L: Jared Rhodes 94 kickoff return (Mason Taylor kick), 11:41
K: Deion Brown 1 run ( kick), 2:04
K: Tyler Macon 28 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (run failed), 1:01
-
Friday football spotlight: Stop the presses, Seckman can throw the ball
-
Missouri top 10 schedule, results
-
Football notebook: Timberland takes down Fort Zumwalt North again, preps for Holt; Summit starts fast
-
Area top 10 schedule, results
-
East St. Louis rally falls short in national showcase game in California
Second Quarter
K: Tyler Macon 38 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 7:28
L: Mason Taylor 47 FG, 5:37
K: Deion Brown 1 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 2:01
Third Quarter
K: Tyler Macon 45 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 2:15
Fourth Quarter
L: Adonis Whitley 18 pass from Jaylen Swinney (Jared Rhodes run), 8:38
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.