Box: Kirkwood 34, Ladue 18
1234Final
Kirkwood13147034
Ladue730818
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood4-01-0204/5144/11
Ladue2-12-096/2469/17

First Quarter

L: Jared Rhodes 94 kickoff return (Mason Taylor kick), 11:41

K: Deion Brown 1 run ( kick), 2:04

K: Tyler Macon 28 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (run failed), 1:01

Second Quarter

K: Tyler Macon 38 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 7:28

L: Mason Taylor 47 FG, 5:37

K: Deion Brown 1 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 2:01

Third Quarter

K: Tyler Macon 45 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 2:15

Fourth Quarter

L: Adonis Whitley 18 pass from Jaylen Swinney (Jared Rhodes run), 8:38

