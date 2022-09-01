Box: Kirkwood 42, Pattonville 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|Kirkwood
|0
|14
|14
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|0-1
|0-1
|14/14
|42/42
|Kirkwood
|1-1
|1-0
|69/69
|42/42
First Quarter
P: DeAndre Rush Jr. 5 pass from Byron McNair (Bryan Orta kick), 4:07
Second Quarter
K: Deion Brown 10 pass from Omar Hopkins (kick failed), 10:00
K: Kam Richardson 37 pass from Omar Hopkins (Larry Robinson pass from Omar Hopkins), 5:52
Third Quarter
K: Tyler Macon 58 pass from Omar Hopkins (Jed Holliday kick), 9:53
K: Deion Brown 22 run (Jed Holliday kick), 6:17
Fourth Quarter
P: Lawrence Jackson 27 run (Bryan Orta kick), 11:35
K: Omar Hopkins 31 run (Jed Holliday kick), 10:23
K: Deion Brown 38 run (Jed Holliday kick), 4:15