Box: Kirkwood 42, Pattonville 14

1234Final
Pattonville700714
Kirkwood014141442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville0-10-114/1442/42
Kirkwood1-11-069/6942/42

First Quarter

P: DeAndre Rush Jr. 5 pass from Byron McNair (Bryan Orta kick), 4:07

Second Quarter

K: Deion Brown 10 pass from Omar Hopkins (kick failed), 10:00

K: Kam Richardson 37 pass from Omar Hopkins (Larry Robinson pass from Omar Hopkins), 5:52

Third Quarter

K: Tyler Macon 58 pass from Omar Hopkins (Jed Holliday kick), 9:53

K: Deion Brown 22 run (Jed Holliday kick), 6:17

Fourth Quarter

P: Lawrence Jackson 27 run (Bryan Orta kick), 11:35

K: Omar Hopkins 31 run (Jed Holliday kick), 10:23

K: Deion Brown 38 run (Jed Holliday kick), 4:15

