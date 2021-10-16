 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 55, McCluer North 0
1234Final
Kirkwood21217655
McCluer North00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood5-21-2301/43127/18
McCluer North0-50-280/11263/38

First Quarter

K: Darius Jones 39 run (Jed Holliday kick), 11:26

K: Darius Jones 3 run (Jed Holliday kick), 10:31

K: Jadon Miller 14 pass from Creighton Wise (Jed Holliday kick), 2:20

Second Quarter

K: Tyler Macon 25 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (kick failed), 10:38

K: Tyler Macon 13 pass from Creighton Wise (Darius Jones run), 6:48

K: Darius Jones 2 run (Jed Holliday kick), 1:42

Third Quarter

K: Kylan Wallace 8 run (Jed Holliday kick), 5:43

Fourth Quarter

K: Omar Hopkins 7 run (kick failed), 4:18

