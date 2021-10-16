Box: Kirkwood 55, McCluer North 0

|1
|Final
|Kirkwood
|21
|21
|7
|6
|55
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|5-2
|1-2
|301/43
|127/18
|McCluer North
|0-5
|0-2
|80/11
|263/38
First Quarter
K: Darius Jones 39 run (Jed Holliday kick), 11:26
K: Darius Jones 3 run (Jed Holliday kick), 10:31
K: Jadon Miller 14 pass from Creighton Wise (Jed Holliday kick), 2:20
Second Quarter
K: Tyler Macon 25 pass from Louis Kavanaugh (kick failed), 10:38
K: Tyler Macon 13 pass from Creighton Wise (Darius Jones run), 6:48
K: Darius Jones 2 run (Jed Holliday kick), 1:42
Third Quarter
K: Kylan Wallace 8 run (Jed Holliday kick), 5:43
Fourth Quarter
K: Omar Hopkins 7 run (kick failed), 4:18
