Box: Kirkwood 65, Webster Groves 0
1234Final
Webster Groves00000
Kirkwood62982265
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves0-100-559/6364/36
Kirkwood7-22-2396/40156/16

First Quarter

K: Kam Richardson 72 FG attempt return (kick failed), 9:03

Second Quarter

K: Darius Jones 2 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 9:47

K: Patrick Fortune fumble recovery in end zone (Deion Brown run), 9:34

K: Brady Nauman 74 interception (Deion Brown run), 5:59

K: Darius Jones 4 run (run failed), 2:54

Third Quarter

K: Darius Jones 24 run (Darius Jones run), 6:48

Fourth Quarter

K: Darius Jones 52 pass from Creighton Wise (Darius Jones run), 11:46

K: Louis Kavanaugh 63 run (Jed Holliday kick), 5:03

K: Gadar Burks 48 fumble recovery (Jed Holliday kick), 1:50

