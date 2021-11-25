Box: Kirkwood 65, Webster Groves 0

|1
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|6
|29
|8
|22
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-10
|0-5
|59/6
|364/36
|Kirkwood
|7-2
|2-2
|396/40
|156/16
First Quarter
K: Kam Richardson 72 FG attempt return (kick failed), 9:03
Second Quarter
K: Darius Jones 2 run (Louis Kavanaugh kick), 9:47
K: Patrick Fortune fumble recovery in end zone (Deion Brown run), 9:34
K: Brady Nauman 74 interception (Deion Brown run), 5:59
K: Darius Jones 4 run (run failed), 2:54
Third Quarter
K: Darius Jones 24 run (Darius Jones run), 6:48
Fourth Quarter
K: Darius Jones 52 pass from Creighton Wise (Darius Jones run), 11:46
K: Louis Kavanaugh 63 run (Jed Holliday kick), 5:03
K: Gadar Burks 48 fumble recovery (Jed Holliday kick), 1:50
