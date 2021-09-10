 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 19, Lindbergh 13
Box: Ladue 19, Lindbergh 13

1234OT1OT2Final
Lindbergh70060013
Ladue76000619
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh2-11-172/2432/11
Ladue2-02-078/2635/12

First Quarter

Lin: Adam Dupont 6 run (Adam Dupont kick), 5:51

Lad: Adonis Whitley 39 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 4:27

Second Quarter

Lad: Jared Rhodes 23 run (kick failed), 11:17

Fourth Quarter

Lin: Dominic Mariano 1 run (kick failed), 9:58

Second Overtime

Lad: Jared Rhodes 20 run (not attempted), 0:00

