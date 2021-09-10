Box: Ladue 19, Lindbergh 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|OT2
|Final
|Lindbergh
|7
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|Ladue
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|2-1
|1-1
|72/24
|32/11
|Ladue
|2-0
|2-0
|78/26
|35/12
First Quarter
Lin: Adam Dupont 6 run (Adam Dupont kick), 5:51
Lad: Adonis Whitley 39 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 4:27
Second Quarter
Lad: Jared Rhodes 23 run (kick failed), 11:17
Fourth Quarter
Lin: Dominic Mariano 1 run (kick failed), 9:58
Second Overtime
Lad: Jared Rhodes 20 run (not attempted), 0:00
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.