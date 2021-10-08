Box: Ladue 26, Lafayette 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|3
|14
|6
|0
|23
|Ladue
|6
|10
|3
|7
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|2-5
|2-2
|126/18
|148/21
|Ladue
|6-1
|4-0
|244/35
|126/18
First Quarter
Laf: Brayden Kladney 32 FG, 8:54
Lad: 7 pass from (kick failed), 0:54
Second Quarter
Lad: 19 pass from ( kick), 9:28
Laf: Owen Butler 3 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 6:17
Laf: Alex Politte 41 interception (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:43
Lad: 38 FG, 0:55
Third Quarter
Lad: 34 FG, 8:51
Laf: Owen Butler 12 pass from Brandon Keen (run failed), 4:38
Fourth Quarter
Lad: 17 run ( kick), 8:16
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.