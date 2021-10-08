 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 26, Lafayette 23
Box: Ladue 26, Lafayette 23

1234Final
Lafayette3146023
Ladue6103726
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette2-52-2126/18148/21
Ladue6-14-0244/35126/18

First Quarter

Laf: Brayden Kladney 32 FG, 8:54

Lad: 7 pass from (kick failed), 0:54

Second Quarter

Lad: 19 pass from ( kick), 9:28

Laf: Owen Butler 3 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 6:17

Laf: Alex Politte 41 interception (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:43

Lad: 38 FG, 0:55

Third Quarter

Lad: 34 FG, 8:51

Laf: Owen Butler 12 pass from Brandon Keen (run failed), 4:38

Fourth Quarter

Lad: 17 run ( kick), 8:16

