Box: Ladue 28, Westminster 0
1234Final
Westminster00000
Ladue0147728
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster0-40-154/14151/38
Ladue1-30-299/2592/23

Second Quarter

L: Stewart Dove 43 punt return (Mason Taylor kick), 11:48

L: Jared Rhodes 1 run (Mason Taylor kick), 8:00

Third Quarter

L: Stewart Dove 36 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 9:23

Fourth Quarter

L: Mel Woodson 7 run (Mason Taylor kick), 9:35

