Box: Ladue 40, Fox 7
1234Final
Ladue31423040
Fox00077
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue8-15-0342/38133/15
Fox2-61-3162/18207/23

First Quarter

L: Mason Taylor 33 FG, 8:33

Second Quarter

L: 9 run (Mason Taylor kick), 8:09

L: Jared Rhodes 75 run (Mason Taylor kick), 2:53

Third Quarter

L: Jared Rhodes 64 run (Mason Taylor kick), 11:46

L: safety, 9:35

L: Adonis Whitley 70 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 8:53

L: Tommy Margulis 10 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 2:47

Fourth Quarter

F: Grant Gibson 1 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 4:25

