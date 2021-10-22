Box: Ladue 40, Fox 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|3
|14
|23
|0
|40
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|8-1
|5-0
|342/38
|133/15
|Fox
|2-6
|1-3
|162/18
|207/23
First Quarter
L: Mason Taylor 33 FG, 8:33
Second Quarter
L: 9 run (Mason Taylor kick), 8:09
L: Jared Rhodes 75 run (Mason Taylor kick), 2:53
Third Quarter
L: Jared Rhodes 64 run (Mason Taylor kick), 11:46
L: safety, 9:35
L: Adonis Whitley 70 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 8:53
L: Tommy Margulis 10 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 2:47
Fourth Quarter
F: Grant Gibson 1 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 4:25
