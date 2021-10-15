Box: Ladue 58, Riverview Gardens 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ladue
|23
|28
|0
|7
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-3
|0-2
|0/0
|171/57
|Ladue
|7-1
|4-0
|302/101
|126/42
First Quarter
L: safety, 8:53
L: Adonis Whitley 35 run (Mason Taylor kick), 8:40
L: Clayton Coughlin 16 run (Mason Taylor kick), 3:44
-
Friday football spotlight: Boss tasked with restoring the roar at Herculaneum
-
Cardinal Ritter throws early scare into powerful Jackson before dropping non-league affair
-
Wayne scores twice as Parkway West extends Webster Groves' losing streak to 12
-
Weaver kick-starts Parkway North to win over rival Parkway South
-
Missouri district standings
L: Mason Taylor 47 run (Mason Taylor kick), 0:57
Second Quarter
L: Khalil Davis 41 pass from Jaylen Swinney (Mason Taylor kick), 11:45
L: Adonis Whitley 25 run (Mason Taylor kick), 8:08
L: Adonis Whitley 51 run (Mason Taylor kick), 5:18
L: Khalil Davis 28 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 0:32
Fourth Quarter
L: Cole Griffith 12 run (Richard McIntosh kick), 1:21
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.