Box: Ladue 58, Riverview Gardens 0
Box: Ladue 58, Riverview Gardens 0

1234Final
Riverview Gardens00000
Ladue23280758
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens0-30-20/0171/57
Ladue7-14-0302/101126/42

First Quarter

L: safety, 8:53

L: Adonis Whitley 35 run (Mason Taylor kick), 8:40

L: Clayton Coughlin 16 run (Mason Taylor kick), 3:44

L: Mason Taylor 47 run (Mason Taylor kick), 0:57

Second Quarter

L: Khalil Davis 41 pass from Jaylen Swinney (Mason Taylor kick), 11:45

L: Adonis Whitley 25 run (Mason Taylor kick), 8:08

L: Adonis Whitley 51 run (Mason Taylor kick), 5:18

L: Khalil Davis 28 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 0:32

Fourth Quarter

L: Cole Griffith 12 run (Richard McIntosh kick), 1:21

