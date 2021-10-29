 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 21, Parkway West 14
Box: Lafayette 21, Parkway West 14

1234Final
Lafayette777021
Parkway West007714
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette5-53-2217/22168/17
Parkway West5-33-1256/26142/14

First Quarter

L: Zae Jones 16 pass from Brandon Keen (Brayden Kladney kick), 3:11

Second Quarter

L: Zae Jones 6 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 5:29

Third Quarter

P: Phillip Jordan 1 run ( kick), 9:33

L: Zae Jones 13 pass from Owen Butler (Brayden Kladney kick), 0:51

Fourth Quarter

P: Ja'Marion Wayne 4 run ( kick), 5:56

