Box: Lafayette 21, Parkway West 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|7
|7
|7
|0
|21
|Parkway West
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|5-5
|3-2
|217/22
|168/17
|Parkway West
|5-3
|3-1
|256/26
|142/14
First Quarter
L: Zae Jones 16 pass from Brandon Keen (Brayden Kladney kick), 3:11
Second Quarter
L: Zae Jones 6 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 5:29
Third Quarter
P: Phillip Jordan 1 run ( kick), 9:33
L: Zae Jones 13 pass from Owen Butler (Brayden Kladney kick), 0:51
Fourth Quarter
P: Ja'Marion Wayne 4 run ( kick), 5:56
