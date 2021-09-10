Box: Lafayette 23, Fox 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|0
|6
|0
|6
|12
|Lafayette
|7
|0
|9
|7
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|0-2
|0-1
|12/6
|55/28
|Lafayette
|1-1
|1-1
|29/14
|38/19
First Quarter
L: Zae Jones 6 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 2:56
Second Quarter
F: run (kick failed), 6:39
Third Quarter
L: Johnathan Marshall 63 run (kick failed), 10:23
L: Brayden Kladney 25 FG, 4:01
Fourth Quarter
L: Zae Jones 6 pass from Owen Butler (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:16
F: Grant Gibson 8 run (kick failed), 3:09
