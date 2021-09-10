 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 23, Fox 12
1234Final
Fox060612
Lafayette709723
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox0-20-112/655/28
Lafayette1-11-129/1438/19

First Quarter

L: Zae Jones 6 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 2:56

Second Quarter

F: run (kick failed), 6:39

Third Quarter

L: Johnathan Marshall 63 run (kick failed), 10:23

L: Brayden Kladney 25 FG, 4:01

Fourth Quarter

L: Zae Jones 6 pass from Owen Butler (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:16

F: Grant Gibson 8 run (kick failed), 3:09

