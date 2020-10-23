 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 33, Summit 23
Box: Lafayette 33, Summit 23

1234Final
Summit376723
Lafayette06141333
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit2-21-197/2486/22
Lafayette3-13-0124/31109/27

First Quarter

S: Drew Krobath 34 FG, 6:22

Second Quarter

L: Pernell Garner 25 pass from Blake Micek (kick failed), 7:27

S: Mason Brown 1 run (Drew Krobath kick), 4:19

Third Quarter

L: Owen Butler 5 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 9:25

S: Mason Brown 2 run (run failed), 7:14

L: Pernell Garner 29 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 1:57

Fourth Quarter

L: TJ Bright 80 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 10:59

L: Jude Tenny 44 pass from Blake Micek (kick failed), 9:37

S: Drew Krobath 79 pass from Mason Brown (Drew Krobath kick), 9:22

