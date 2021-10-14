Box: Lafayette 35, Parkway Central 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|0
|14
|21
|0
|35
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|3-5
|2-2
|161/20
|148/18
|Parkway Central
|0-6
|0-3
|26/3
|275/34
Second Quarter
L: Owen Butler 59 run (pass failed), 6:38
L: Zae Jones 17 run (Zae Jones run), 1:04
Third Quarter
L: Kevin Fowler 5 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 7:11
L: Kevin Fowler 4 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:35
L: Johnathan Marshall 6 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 0:14
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.