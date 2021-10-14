 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lafayette 35, Parkway Central 0
0 comments

Box: Lafayette 35, Parkway Central 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lafayette01421035
Parkway Central00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette3-52-2161/20148/18
Parkway Central0-60-326/3275/34

Second Quarter

L: Owen Butler 59 run (pass failed), 6:38

L: Zae Jones 17 run (Zae Jones run), 1:04

Third Quarter

L: Kevin Fowler 5 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 7:11

L: Kevin Fowler 4 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:35

L: Johnathan Marshall 6 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 0:14

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News