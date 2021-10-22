 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 35, Ritenour 6
1234Final
Lafayette71414035
Ritenour06006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette4-53-2196/22154/17
Ritenour0-40-244/5148/16

First Quarter

L: Kevin Fowler 1 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 7:57

Second Quarter

R: Elijah Fry 7 run (kick failed), 6:30

L: Zae Jones 28 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:12

L: Zae Jones 34 pass from Brandon Keen (Brayden Kladney kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

L: Kevin Fowler 11 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 6:29

L: Zae Jones 18 pass from Brandon Keen (Brayden Kladney kick), 2:04

