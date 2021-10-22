Box: Lafayette 35, Ritenour 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|7
|14
|14
|0
|35
|Ritenour
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|4-5
|3-2
|196/22
|154/17
|Ritenour
|0-4
|0-2
|44/5
|148/16
First Quarter
L: Kevin Fowler 1 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 7:57
Second Quarter
R: Elijah Fry 7 run (kick failed), 6:30
L: Zae Jones 28 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:12
L: Zae Jones 34 pass from Brandon Keen (Brayden Kladney kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
L: Kevin Fowler 11 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 6:29
L: Zae Jones 18 pass from Brandon Keen (Brayden Kladney kick), 2:04
