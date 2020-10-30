 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 37, Northwest Cedar Hill 19
Box: Lafayette 37, Northwest Cedar Hill 19

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill066719
Lafayette1497737
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill6-43-1291/29229/23
Lafayette4-13-0161/16128/13

First Quarter

L: Pernell Garner 32 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 9:24

L: Pernell Garner 56 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 5:50

Second Quarter

N: Newbold Brayden 46 run (kick failed), 5:53

L: safety, 0:48

L: Pernell Garner 18 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 0:31

Third Quarter

L: Mitchel Hoffman 6 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:44

N: Jeffery Hughes 4 run (run failed), 0:44

Fourth Quarter

L: Jude Tenny 17 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:32

N: Mikel Davis 70 pass from Trey Davis (Andrew Lenzen kick), 7:41

