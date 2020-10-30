Box: Lafayette 37, Northwest Cedar Hill 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|6
|6
|7
|19
|Lafayette
|14
|9
|7
|7
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|6-4
|3-1
|291/29
|229/23
|Lafayette
|4-1
|3-0
|161/16
|128/13
First Quarter
L: Pernell Garner 32 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 9:24
L: Pernell Garner 56 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 5:50
Second Quarter
N: Newbold Brayden 46 run (kick failed), 5:53
L: safety, 0:48
L: Pernell Garner 18 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 0:31
Third Quarter
L: Mitchel Hoffman 6 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:44
N: Jeffery Hughes 4 run (run failed), 0:44
Fourth Quarter
L: Jude Tenny 17 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:32
N: Mikel Davis 70 pass from Trey Davis (Andrew Lenzen kick), 7:41
