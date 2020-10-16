 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lafayette 40, Parkway Central 7
0 comments

Box: Lafayette 40, Parkway Central 7

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Lafayette16177040
Parkway Central00077
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette2-12-091/3086/29
Parkway Central1-11-121/752/17

First Quarter

L: Mitchel Hoffman 12 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 10:40

L: Josh Reynolds 31 FG, 6:28

L: Mitchel Hoffman 4 run (kick failed), 0:45

Second Quarter

L: Jude Tenny 1 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:02

L: Pernell Garner 24 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 3:34

L: Josh Reynolds 30 FG, 0:03

Third Quarter

L: Jude Tenny 18 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 7:25

Fourth Quarter

P: Jordan Tate 23 run (Brendon Koester kick), 0:13

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports