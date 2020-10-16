Box: Lafayette 40, Parkway Central 7

|1
|Final
|Lafayette
|16
|17
|7
|0
|40
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|2-1
|2-0
|91/30
|86/29
|Parkway Central
|1-1
|1-1
|21/7
|52/17
First Quarter
L: Mitchel Hoffman 12 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 10:40
L: Josh Reynolds 31 FG, 6:28
L: Mitchel Hoffman 4 run (kick failed), 0:45
Second Quarter
L: Jude Tenny 1 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:02
L: Pernell Garner 24 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 3:34
L: Josh Reynolds 30 FG, 0:03
Third Quarter
L: Jude Tenny 18 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 7:25
Fourth Quarter
P: Jordan Tate 23 run (Brendon Koester kick), 0:13
