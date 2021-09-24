 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lafayette 41, Hazelwood West 0
0 comments

Box: Lafayette 41, Hazelwood West 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Hazelwood West00000
Lafayette21713041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West0-30-248/16155/52
Lafayette2-32-197/3297/32

First Quarter

L: Zae Jones 4 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 9:04

L: Kevin Fowler 3 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 5:31

L: Owen Butler 1 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 1:51

Second Quarter

L: Zae Jones 10 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 4:05

Third Quarter

L: Kevin Fowler 1 run (Brayden Kladney kick), 9:46

L: Johnathan Marshall 26 run (kick failed), 6:53

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals-Cubs series stirs memories of magical 2011 win, 10 years ago today, when Adron Chambers scored on walk-off wild pitch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News