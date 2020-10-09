Box: Lafayette 44, Ladue 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|7
|10
|14
|7
|38
|Lafayette
|7
|16
|15
|6
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|0-1
|0-1
|38/38
|44/44
|Lafayette
|1-1
|1-0
|51/51
|79/79
First Quarter
Lad: Stewart Dove 7 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 5:48
Laf: Mitchel Hoffman 2 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 2:40
Second Quarter
Laf: Jude Tenny 10 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 11:04
Lad: Mason Taylor 31 FG, 3:30
Lad: Sam M'Pemba 11 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 1:34
Laf: Pernell Garner 56 pass from TJ Bright (kick failed), 1:03
Laf: Josh Reynolds 37 FG, 0:04
Third Quarter
Lad: Jared Rhodes 63 run (Mason Taylor kick), 9:48
Laf: TJ Bright 1 pass from Blake Micek (Pernell Garner pass from Blake Micek), 4:33
Laf: Pernell Garner 32 interception (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:13
Lad: Jared Rhodes 89 kickoff return (Mason Taylor kick), 4:05
Fourth Quarter
Laf: Pernell Garner 10 pass from Blake Micek (kick failed), 6:45
Lad: Jared Rhodes 11 run (Mason Taylor kick), 1:52
