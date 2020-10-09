 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 44, Ladue 38
Box: Lafayette 44, Ladue 38

1234Final
Ladue71014738
Lafayette71615644
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue0-10-138/3844/44
Lafayette1-11-051/5179/79

First Quarter

Lad: Stewart Dove 7 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 5:48

Laf: Mitchel Hoffman 2 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 2:40

Second Quarter

Laf: Jude Tenny 10 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 11:04

Lad: Mason Taylor 31 FG, 3:30

Lad: Sam M'Pemba 11 pass from Beau Dolan (Mason Taylor kick), 1:34

Laf: Pernell Garner 56 pass from TJ Bright (kick failed), 1:03

Laf: Josh Reynolds 37 FG, 0:04

Third Quarter

Lad: Jared Rhodes 63 run (Mason Taylor kick), 9:48

Laf: TJ Bright 1 pass from Blake Micek (Pernell Garner pass from Blake Micek), 4:33

Laf: Pernell Garner 32 interception (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:13

Lad: Jared Rhodes 89 kickoff return (Mason Taylor kick), 4:05

Fourth Quarter

Laf: Pernell Garner 10 pass from Blake Micek (kick failed), 6:45

Lad: Jared Rhodes 11 run (Mason Taylor kick), 1:52

Sports