1234Final
Lafayette21713647
Parkway South00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette5-01-0179/3652/10
Parkway South0-60-326/5255/51

First Quarter

L: Marsean Fisher 55 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 9:21

L: Marsean Fisher 25 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 6:02

L: Caden Phipps 30 blocked punt recovery (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:14

Second Quarter

L: Pernell Garner 32 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:54

Third Quarter

L: Caden Phipps 64 run (kick failed), 11:40

L: Caden Phipps 38 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 7:23

Fourth Quarter

L: Jordan Kutun 15 fumble recovery (run failed), 2:30

