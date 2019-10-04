|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|21
|7
|13
|6
|47
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|5-0
|1-0
|179/36
|52/10
|Parkway South
|0-6
|0-3
|26/5
|255/51
First Quarter
L: Marsean Fisher 55 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 9:21
L: Marsean Fisher 25 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 6:02
L: Caden Phipps 30 blocked punt recovery (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:14
Second Quarter
L: Pernell Garner 32 pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:54
Third Quarter
L: Caden Phipps 64 run (kick failed), 11:40
L: Caden Phipps 38 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 7:23
Fourth Quarter
L: Jordan Kutun 15 fumble recovery (run failed), 2:30