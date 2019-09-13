Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Ritenour006814
Lafayette201416050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour1-20-156/1997/32
Lafayette3-01-097/3245/15

First Quarter

L: Jack Roe pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 6:44

L: Caden Phipps 62 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:17

L: Owen Butler 32 pass from Pernell Garner (kick failed), 1:36

L: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

L: Caden Phipps 9 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 5:53

L: Caden Phipps 44 pass from TJ Bright (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:39

Third Quarter

L: Pernell Garner 52 pass from TJ Bright (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:41

L: safety, 5:29

L: Caden Phipps 77 kickoff return (Josh Reynolds kick), 5:16

R: run (pass failed), 3:25

Fourth Quarter

R: pass from ( pass from ), 11:23

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.