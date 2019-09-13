|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ritenour
|0
|0
|6
|8
|14
|Lafayette
|20
|14
|16
|0
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|1-2
|0-1
|56/19
|97/32
|Lafayette
|3-0
|1-0
|97/32
|45/15
First Quarter
L: Jack Roe pass from Blake Micek (Josh Reynolds kick), 6:44
L: Caden Phipps 62 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:17
L: Owen Butler 32 pass from Pernell Garner (kick failed), 1:36
L: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
L: Caden Phipps 9 run (Josh Reynolds kick), 5:53
L: Caden Phipps 44 pass from TJ Bright (Josh Reynolds kick), 4:39
Third Quarter
L: Pernell Garner 52 pass from TJ Bright (Josh Reynolds kick), 8:41
L: safety, 5:29
L: Caden Phipps 77 kickoff return (Josh Reynolds kick), 5:16
R: run (pass failed), 3:25
Fourth Quarter
R: pass from ( pass from ), 11:23