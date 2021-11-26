 Skip to main content
Box: Lena-Winslow 38, Carrollton, Illinois 25
1234Final
Carrollton, Illinois0196025
Lena-Winslow6240838
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carrollton, Illinois12-25-0594/42240/17
Lena-Winslow5-00-0212/1580/6

First Quarter

L: Jake Zeal 60 run (run failed), 6:21

Second Quarter

C: Kyle Leonard 18 pass from Grant Pohlman (Kyle Leonard kick), 9:51

L: Marey Roby 2 run (Marey Roby run), 7:57

C: Grant Pohlman 63 run (pass failed), 7:41

L: Marey Roby 45 run (Marey Roby run), 2:18

C: Gus Coonrod 47 pass from Grant Pohlman (run failed), 1:54

L: Marey Roby 47 run (Marey Roby run), 0:49

Third Quarter

C: Grant Pohlman 1 run (run failed), 4:51

Fourth Quarter

L: Luke Benson 1 run (Marey Roby run), 10:39

