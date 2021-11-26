Box: Lena-Winslow 38, Carrollton, Illinois 25

|1
|Carrollton, Illinois
|0
|19
|6
|0
|25
|Lena-Winslow
|6
|24
|0
|8
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carrollton, Illinois
|12-2
|5-0
|594/42
|240/17
|Lena-Winslow
|5-0
|0-0
|212/15
|80/6
First Quarter
L: Jake Zeal 60 run (run failed), 6:21
Second Quarter
C: Kyle Leonard 18 pass from Grant Pohlman (Kyle Leonard kick), 9:51
L: Marey Roby 2 run (Marey Roby run), 7:57
C: Grant Pohlman 63 run (pass failed), 7:41
L: Marey Roby 45 run (Marey Roby run), 2:18
C: Gus Coonrod 47 pass from Grant Pohlman (run failed), 1:54
L: Marey Roby 47 run (Marey Roby run), 0:49
Third Quarter
C: Grant Pohlman 1 run (run failed), 4:51
Fourth Quarter
L: Luke Benson 1 run (Marey Roby run), 10:39
