 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 12, Troy Buchanan 10
0 comments

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 12, Troy Buchanan 10

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)066012
Troy Buchanan030710
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-10-060/2033/11
Troy Buchanan2-10-093/3157/19

Second Quarter

L: Wyatt Haynes 80 fumble recovery (kick failed), 5:56

T: Mason Gessert 21 FG, 0:00

Third Quarter

L: Jordan Smith 50 run (run failed), 7:09

Fourth Quarter

T: KeShawn Jones 2 run (Mason Gessert kick), 9:03

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports