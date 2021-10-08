 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 20, Fort Zumwalt East 8
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 20, Fort Zumwalt East 8

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)6014020
Fort Zumwalt East80008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-42-2108/18184/31
Fort Zumwalt East1-41-3101/17161/27

First Quarter

L: Sam Arrington 17 interception (kick failed), 11:34

F: Brennan Wilson 7 run (Brennan Wilson run), 6:33

Third Quarter

L: Austin Steenbeke 3 run (Noah Kuehner run), 5:56

L: Grayson Biele 20 run (run failed), 3:08

