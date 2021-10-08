Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 20, Fort Zumwalt East 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6
|0
|14
|0
|20
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-4
|2-2
|108/18
|184/31
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-4
|1-3
|101/17
|161/27
First Quarter
L: Sam Arrington 17 interception (kick failed), 11:34
F: Brennan Wilson 7 run (Brennan Wilson run), 6:33
Third Quarter
L: Austin Steenbeke 3 run (Noah Kuehner run), 5:56
L: Grayson Biele 20 run (run failed), 3:08
