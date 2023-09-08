|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Point
|0
|8
|13
|6
|27
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|14
|7
|8
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
Second Quarter
L: Marquis Williams 2 run (Cody McMullen kick), 6:00
L: Riley Decaro 18 pass from Cody McMullen (Cody McMullen kick), 2:06
N: Trey Trennepohl 60 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Amaree Johnson pass from Trey Trennepohl), 1:30
Third Quarter
N: Trey Trennepohl 90 run (kick failed), 9:10
L: Austin Steenbeke 6 run (Cody McMullen kick), 7:50
N: Trey Dondle 53 run (Isaac Pohlman kick), 7:31
Fourth Quarter
N: Ben Clercx 6 pass from Hoyt Gregory (kick failed), 4:22
L: Cody McMullen 1 run (Matt Manocchio pass from Austin Steenbeke), 0:03