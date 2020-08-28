 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 34, Warrenton 6
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 34, Warrenton 6

1234Final
Warrenton00066
Liberty (Wentzville)7207034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton0-10-06/634/34
Liberty (Wentzville)1-00-034/346/6

First Quarter

L: Jackson Ward 16 run (Cole Allen kick), 5:46

Second Quarter

L: Jackson Ward 7 run (kick failed), 9:03

L: Blake Seaton 1 run (pass failed), 7:25

L: Jordan Smith 22 run (Blake Seaton run), 3:44

Third Quarter

L: Jackson Ward 15 run (Cole Allen kick), 2:56

Fourth Quarter

W: Isaiah Jones 4 run (kick failed), 3:05

