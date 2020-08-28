Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 34, Warrenton 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7
|20
|7
|0
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|0-1
|0-0
|6/6
|34/34
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-0
|0-0
|34/34
|6/6
First Quarter
L: Jackson Ward 16 run (Cole Allen kick), 5:46
Second Quarter
L: Jackson Ward 7 run (kick failed), 9:03
L: Blake Seaton 1 run (pass failed), 7:25
L: Jordan Smith 22 run (Blake Seaton run), 3:44
Third Quarter
L: Jackson Ward 15 run (Cole Allen kick), 2:56
Fourth Quarter
W: Isaiah Jones 4 run (kick failed), 3:05
