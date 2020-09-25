Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Francis Howell North 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|20
|21
|7
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-3
|0-1
|21/7
|80/27
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-2
|0-1
|85/28
|61/20
First Quarter
L: Jordan Smith 47 run (Cole Allen kick), 9:52
L: Colby Adelsberger 12 run (Cole Allen kick), 6:55
L: Colby Adelsberger 16 run (kick failed), 2:16
Second Quarter
L: Jordan Smith 12 run (Cole Allen kick), 11:25
L: Alexander Fillner 5 pass from Blake Seaton (Cole Allen kick), 5:36
L: David Richard 31 pass from Blake Seaton (Cole Allen kick), 1:04
Third Quarter
L: Blake Seaton 62 run (Cole Allen kick), 10:21
Fourth Quarter
F: Jeremy Moutray 3 run (Marshall Hines kick), 9:56
