Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Francis Howell North 7
1234Final
Francis Howell North00077
Liberty (Wentzville)20217048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-30-121/780/27
Liberty (Wentzville)2-20-185/2861/20

First Quarter

L: Jordan Smith 47 run (Cole Allen kick), 9:52

L: Colby Adelsberger 12 run (Cole Allen kick), 6:55

L: Colby Adelsberger 16 run (kick failed), 2:16

Second Quarter

L: Jordan Smith 12 run (Cole Allen kick), 11:25

L: Alexander Fillner 5 pass from Blake Seaton (Cole Allen kick), 5:36

L: David Richard 31 pass from Blake Seaton (Cole Allen kick), 1:04

Third Quarter

L: Blake Seaton 62 run (Cole Allen kick), 10:21

Fourth Quarter

F: Jeremy Moutray 3 run (Marshall Hines kick), 9:56

