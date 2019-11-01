|1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|14
|7
|14
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0-6
|0-3
|58/10
|297/50
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-3
|2-2
|168/28
|174/29
First Quarter
L: Blake Seaton 1 run (Josh Paubel kick), 7:22
L: Tyler Cotton 6 run (Josh Paubel kick), 2:18
Second Quarter
L: Tyler Cotton 47 run (Josh Paubel kick), 6:39
Third Quarter
L: Ben Adelsberger 4 run (Josh Paubel kick), 7:16
L: Tyler Cotton 45 pass from Blake Seaton (Josh Paubel kick), 6:09
F: Darius Johnson 54 run (Jay Higgins kick), 2:56
Fourth Quarter
L: Zach Dotson 44 blocked punt recovery (Josh Paubel kick), 11:12