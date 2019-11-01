Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South00707
Liberty (Wentzville)14714742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South0-60-358/10297/50
Liberty (Wentzville)5-32-2168/28174/29

First Quarter

L: Blake Seaton 1 run (Josh Paubel kick), 7:22

L: Tyler Cotton 6 run (Josh Paubel kick), 2:18

Second Quarter

L: Tyler Cotton 47 run (Josh Paubel kick), 6:39

Third Quarter

L: Ben Adelsberger 4 run (Josh Paubel kick), 7:16

L: Tyler Cotton 45 pass from Blake Seaton (Josh Paubel kick), 6:09

F: Darius Johnson 54 run (Jay Higgins kick), 2:56

Fourth Quarter

L: Zach Dotson 44 blocked punt recovery (Josh Paubel kick), 11:12

