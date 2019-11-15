Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Hannibal00808
Liberty (Wentzville)7031323
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hannibal6-55-0354/32242/22
Liberty (Wentzville)7-32-2226/21188/17

First Quarter

L: Tyler Cotton 26 pass from Blake Seaton (Josh Paubel kick), 3:13

Third Quarter

H: Kaiser Greenwell 16 pass from Courtland Watson (Damien French run), 7:06

L: Josh Paubel 31 FG, 3:14

Fourth Quarter

L: Tyler Cotton 21 pass from Blake Seaton (kick failed), 10:41

L: Blake Seaton 1 run (Josh Paubel kick), 1:39

