|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hannibal
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7
|0
|3
|13
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hannibal
|6-5
|5-0
|354/32
|242/22
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7-3
|2-2
|226/21
|188/17
First Quarter
L: Tyler Cotton 26 pass from Blake Seaton (Josh Paubel kick), 3:13
Third Quarter
H: Kaiser Greenwell 16 pass from Courtland Watson (Damien French run), 7:06
L: Josh Paubel 31 FG, 3:14
Fourth Quarter
L: Tyler Cotton 21 pass from Blake Seaton (kick failed), 10:41
L: Blake Seaton 1 run (Josh Paubel kick), 1:39