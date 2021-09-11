Box: Lift For Life 38, John Burroughs 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|8
|18
|0
|12
|38
|John Burroughs
|7
|7
|0
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|1-0
|0-0
|38/38
|20/20
|John Burroughs
|1-1
|0-0
|81/81
|58/58
First Quarter
J: Caleb Merritt 85 kickoff return (Tucker Desloge kick), 11:44
L: Joshua Mullins 5 run (Da'Kion Phillips run), 3:28
Second Quarter
-
L: Rashad Singleton 28 pass from Charles Bass Jr. (run failed), 10:35
L: Rashad Singleton 15 run (run failed), 5:00
L: Da'Kion Phillips 53 interception (run failed), 3:37
J: Adisa Roberts 30 pass from Duncan Cloniger (Tucker Desloge kick), 3:05
Fourth Quarter
L: Derell Jones 6 pass from Charles Bass Jr. (pass failed), 10:22
L: Joshua Mullins 26 pass from Carlos Turner (run failed), 6:31
J: Kourtland Ware 8 pass from Duncan Cloniger (pass failed), 2:56
