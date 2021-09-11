 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lift For Life 38, John Burroughs 20
0 comments

Box: Lift For Life 38, John Burroughs 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lift For Life81801238
John Burroughs770620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life1-00-038/3820/20
John Burroughs1-10-081/8158/58

First Quarter

J: Caleb Merritt 85 kickoff return (Tucker Desloge kick), 11:44

L: Joshua Mullins 5 run (Da'Kion Phillips run), 3:28

Second Quarter

L: Rashad Singleton 28 pass from Charles Bass Jr. (run failed), 10:35

L: Rashad Singleton 15 run (run failed), 5:00

L: Da'Kion Phillips 53 interception (run failed), 3:37

J: Adisa Roberts 30 pass from Duncan Cloniger (Tucker Desloge kick), 3:05

Fourth Quarter

L: Derell Jones 6 pass from Charles Bass Jr. (pass failed), 10:22

L: Joshua Mullins 26 pass from Carlos Turner (run failed), 6:31

J: Kourtland Ware 8 pass from Duncan Cloniger (pass failed), 2:56

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News